Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Envista stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Envista by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,271.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140,235 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Envista by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

