Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,706,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 404,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.69. 148,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

