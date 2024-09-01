Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEB. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS VCEB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,563 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.