Equita Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

USXF traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,160. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

