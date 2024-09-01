Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,238. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.