Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equita Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 1,120,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,167. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

