Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 7,024 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

