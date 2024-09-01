Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,346,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after purchasing an additional 181,475 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,171,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847,852. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.