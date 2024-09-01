Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,335,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.