Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,035 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.79. The stock had a trading volume of 227,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,492. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $496.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.88 and a 200-day moving average of $423.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

