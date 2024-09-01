Equitable Trust Co. Sells 7,470 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

