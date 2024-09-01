Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
