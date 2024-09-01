Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.59. 219,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 339,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com cut Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Ero Copper last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

