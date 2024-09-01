ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Buys 1,151 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average of $459.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

