Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.