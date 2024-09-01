Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,207 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

