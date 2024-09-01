Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,424,000 after buying an additional 188,061 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 142,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,636. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.