Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,508 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

WFC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 20,377,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,529,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

