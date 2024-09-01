Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after buying an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,265. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.47. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

