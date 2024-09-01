Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 751,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,202. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

