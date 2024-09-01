Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.88% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUND. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FUND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $115,439.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 263,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

