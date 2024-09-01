Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,687 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.92. 1,892,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.