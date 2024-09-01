Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,944 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 3,244,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,045. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

