Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 260,970 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 2,009,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,667. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

