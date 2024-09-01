Evercore ISI Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $100.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

