Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,417 shares of company stock worth $730,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

