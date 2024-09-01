Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 37,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 39,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Excelsior Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.84) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

