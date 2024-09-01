EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,488,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 640,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

