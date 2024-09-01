Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after acquiring an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 986,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,969. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

