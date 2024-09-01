Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 9,890 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $508,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

