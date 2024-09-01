Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 11,896 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.59. 3,244,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.18.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

