Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

TXN stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

