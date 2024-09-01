Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

WDAY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.67. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,172 shares of company stock valued at $118,034,332 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

