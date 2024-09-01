Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.20. The stock had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

