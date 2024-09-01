Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 140,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 340,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

