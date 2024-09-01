Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 2,341,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

