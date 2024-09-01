Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Reduced by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,790 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

FAST traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.