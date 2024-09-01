Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

