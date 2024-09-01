FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. 1,096,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.