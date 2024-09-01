Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Increased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,661 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,491,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,452. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

