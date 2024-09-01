Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.85% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $76,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.29. 1,394,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,452. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

