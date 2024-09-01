Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.