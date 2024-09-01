Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys 550 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 3,369,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

