Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,205,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 19,455,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,383,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

