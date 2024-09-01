Financial Survey: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $326.05 million 10.85 $135.65 million $3.05 26.70 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.44 billion 1.11 -$78.02 million ($1.02) -13.04

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Health Investors and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $63.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.71%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $14.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National Health Investors pays out 118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 41.40% 10.41% 5.30% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -6.75% -3.40% -1.67%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

