First Busey’s (BUSE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

BUSE stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

