First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In related news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

