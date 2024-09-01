First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,777 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,612. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

