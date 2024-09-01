First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $11.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 607,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,915. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $70.15.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

