First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.85. 919,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,509. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

